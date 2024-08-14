Take Action: August is Tennessee’s Water Quality Month

Nashville, TN – Water quality in Tennessee is a serious issue. We take pride in the beauty of our waterways—from majestic rivers to serene lakes, but litter threatens their health and well-being. As we celebrate National Water Quality Month in August, it’s critical to tackle the litter problem and work to preserve the beauty and cleanliness of our waters.

The Impact of Litter on Tennessee’s Water Quality

Tennessee is home to numerous rivers, lakes, and aquifers. However, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has estimated that about 30 percent of the state’s streams are of such poor water quality that they cannot support a healthy population of fish and other aquatic wildlife, and almost 40 percent are not fit for human recreation.

Litter in waterways has severe environmental consequences. Plastics, bottles, and other debris can break down into harmful microplastics and threaten water quality. Marine life ingests these microplastics, which then move up the food chain.

This endangers marine life and the wildlife that relies on these water sources. Litter also disrupts natural habitats and contributes to harmful algal blooms. These blooms choke out native species creating an even larger problem.

Litter also negatively impacts tourism and local businesses who rely on clean, attractive waterways to draw tourists. When litter accumulates, tourism drops, leading to lost revenue for the state and local communities. Cleaning up litter and restoring the health of waterways demands financial resources that could serve other essential projects.

Identifying the Sources of Litter

When trash is thrown away improperly, it causes a big problem. Items tossed from vehicles get carried by rainwater runoff into storm drains, eventually reaching rivers and lakes. Common issues include littering on streets, leaving trash in public spaces, and dumping waste in unauthorized areas. Even small items like cigarette butts, food wrappers, beverage containers, and plastic bags can severely harm aquatic ecosystems.

These lightweight items easily travel by wind and water and end up in our rivers, streams and lakes. Aquatic life can get tangled in it or ingest it. They also break down into microplastics, threatening aquatic life and water quality.

Be Part of the Solution

Everyone can help reduce litter by cutting back on single-use plastics. A stylish stainless-steel water bottle not only keeps you hydrated in style but also helps cut down on plastic waste. And those eco-friendly bags? They’re perfect for grocery runs and shopping sprees, all while reducing our impact on the environment. It’s a win-win for both you and our beautiful waters!

Ensure you dispose of waste in designated trash bins. Doing so prevents litter from being carried into waterways through storm drains. And when you can, recycle. It’s a fantastic way to breathe new life into materials and reduce the demand for fresh resources. When we take the extra step to sort our waste and recycling, we’re doing our part to keep Tennessee clean.



Volunteering for community clean-up events actively contributes to the restoration and preservation of Tennessee’s waters. These events not only remove trash but help foster a sense of togetherness. By participating in these events, you show that as Tennesseans, we care deeply about our state, it’s waters and the legacy we leave behind for future generations.

Continuing the Movement

Sometimes, the most powerful way to spread a message is through personal connections. Talk to friends, family, coworkers and neighbors about the importance of clean waters and the simple steps they can take to prevent littering. Share stories and facts that highlight the positive changes that collective action can achieve. By fostering a culture of environmental consciousness, we cultivate a generation that cherishes and protects our waters.

Social media also plays a powerful role in spreading the message. Share posts from accounts like Nobody Trashes Tennessee and encourage others to do the same. Creating a ripple effect of awareness can help turn the tide for Tennessee’s waters and ensure a sustainable future.

As we celebrate National Water Quality Month this August, let’s commit to keeping Tennessee’s waters clean and free from litter. By reducing single-use plastics, practicing proper waste disposal, recycling, participating in clean-up events and promoting education and awareness, we can make a real difference. Even the smallest actions count. When we join forces, we create a wave of positive change.

Sources:

www.tectn.org/stateofwater.html

www.tenngreen.org/national-water-quality-month-tennessees-water-quality/

www.epa.gov/trash-free-waters/learn-about-aquatic-trash

www.tnstormwater.org