Austin Peay State University Soccer Shines with Five Different Scorers in Exhibition Rout of Motlow State

Clarksville, TN – Led by a balanced offense that saw five Governors find the back of the net and the team tally 37 shots and 17 attempts on net, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team earned a 5-0 shutout victory in a Sunday exhibition against Motlow State at Morgan Brothers Field.

After a pair of shots on goal in the first 2:31, the Governors struck first after Alana Owens found Alec Baumgardt, who dribbled to the top of the key, fired with the left foot and bested Bucks’ diving goalkeeper.

Then, in the 28th minute Lindsey Arnold connected with Alana Owens who turned out to gain a step on the defender and fired from nearly nine yards out to extend the Govs’ advantage.

The APSU Govs final goal of the opening 45 minutes came in the 38th minute when Sophie Davidson fired from the left side of the box to the middle where Mack tapped it in with her right foot.

In addition to leading 3-0 at the break, Austin Peay also out-shot Motlow State, 19-2, with a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal.

It took the APSU Govs just 11 minutes to again find the back of the net in the second half, when Kasidy Schenk, from the middle of the field, found Carolyne Young to the left, who reconnected with Schenk and sank the ball for the 56th-minute score.

Austin Peay State University scored the day’s final goal in the 81st minute after a Motlow State midfielder attempted to kick the ball back to its defense; however, Kylie Wells came away with the ball above the key and one-tapped it to the bottom-left of the goal.

Twenty-three Governors entered the game for Austin Peay State University, with 20 Govs playing at least 20 minutes in the win. Goalkeeper Lauryn Berry was the lone Gov to go the distance in the victory, where she made one first-half save in the 90-minute outing.

Baumgardt finished with a game-high seven shots and three attempts on net. Alana Owens was the lone Gov to net a goal and assist in the victory, netting her score in the 28th minute and the assist in the fifth minute.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues a four-match homestand this week when it hosts Chattanooga for Throwback Night in a Thursday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.