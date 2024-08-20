Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery announces Upcoming Exhibitions

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery, located at 15 Henry Street on the campus of Austin Peay State University (APSU), has announced its lineup of free public exhibitions for the 2024-25 academic year.

The gallery will showcase the work of four professional artists and host the 57th Annual Juried Student Exhibition.

The exhibition schedule is as follows:

August 26th – October 4th, 2024: Ashanté Kindle, “Building Castles in Air”

October 21st – December 6th, 2024: Sarah Sudhoff, “Not a Drill”

January 21st – February 7th, 2025: Yun Shin, “Record-Keeping”

February 24th – March 28th, 2025: Khari Turner, “Lost at Sea”

April 14th-30th, 2025: 57th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Each exhibition will feature artist lectures, receptions, and gallery talks. The gallery will also participate in Clarksville’s First Thursday Artwalk events throughout the year.

Kindle’s “Building Castles in Air” explores the narratives embedded within Black hair through abstract paintings and video work. Sudhoff’s “Not a Drill” addresses the pressing issue of gun violence in America, with a particular focus on K-12 shootings. Yun Shin’s “Record-Keeping” celebrates the emotional value of ordinary objects by interpreting them two-dimensionally. Turner’s “Lost at Sea” investigates the spiritual and physical connection between water and unknown ancestral histories through mixed-media paintings.

The 57th Annual Juried Student Exhibition will showcase outstanding artwork produced by Austin Peay State University students during the academic year, selected by an external juror.

Thanks to the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) at Austin Peay State University, all exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. Since 1985, CECA has provided students, the Clarksville community and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through APSU’s art and design, music, theatre and dance, and creative writing programs.

For more information about The New Gallery and upcoming exhibitions, please visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery/ or contact Gallery Director Michael Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu or 931.221.6519.

About The New Gallery

The New Gallery is Austin Peay State University’s contemporary art space, operated and located inside the APSU Department of Art + Design building. It hosts three to five curated exhibitions and one juried student exhibition annually, featuring nationally and internationally recognized artists. The gallery offers free exhibitions, lectures and workshops to students and the public.

Visitors can explore the gallery from 9:00am – 4:00pm Monday-Friday, following Austin Peay State University’s academic calendar. Free parking is available on campus after 5:00pm on the first Thursday of each month when the gallery stays open for the First Thursday Artwalk. Curator-guided tours are available upon request.