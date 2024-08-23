Austin Peay State University holds Chattanooga scoreless in 1-0 win

Clarksville, TN – A 58th-minute goal by Alec Baumgardt, paired with a seven-save shutout by Lauryn Berry led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 1-0 victory against Chattanooga, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Feld.

Austin Peay (2-0) fired the match’s first four shots in the opening 15 minutes, with a trio coming off the right foot of Baumgardt. The Federal Way, Washington native finished the opening 45 minutes with five attempts and two on goal, but the score stood scoreless entering the second half.

Chattanooga (0-2-1) registered the first shot of the second half, but Berry made the save for her third of the night and first of five in the second half.

In the 58th minute, Baumgardt connected with Kasidy Schenk, who imminently passed it back to her in the midfield, dribbled left of the defender, and fired with her left foot to the bottom-right of the goal. The score marks her first of the season and 11th of her career.

Despite an offensive attack by Chattanooga, which saw the Mocs tally four of the final five shots, the Govs came away with the 1-0 shutout victory.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-0, marking its best start to a season since a 3-0 start in 2018.

Alec Baumgardt continued her climb up the record book with her 58th-minute score – the 11th of her career – as it moved her into a five-way tie for 12th all-time in goals.

The goal also moved Baumgardt into a tie for 14th all-time in points with 28.

Austin Peay State University ended a two-match losing streak to the Mocs and improved to 11-6-1 all-time against them in program history and now are 7-2 all-time against them at Morgan Bros. Field.

Kasidy Schenk’s assist of Baumgardt’s goal is the second of her career and first since August 25th, 2023 at North Dakota State.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 58 matches.

