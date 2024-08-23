Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 23rd, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be repairing the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Temporary lane closures will be in place daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage, and paving.

8/22 – 8/28, Continuous: The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) includes bridge expansion joint repairs. Nightly, 8:00pm—5:00am, alternating lane closures in both directions for milling operations will be in place, along with intermittent temporary ramp closures.

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes. Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-24 EB for overhead sign replacements.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane. Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for degrassing and milling operations.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210). 8/22 – 8/28 (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 WB merge ramp/Exit 210B from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB for bridge construction activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange. 8/22– 8/28 (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

Milling and paving.

LOOK AHEAD: 8/29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Lanes 2 and 3 on I-40 EB will be closed for milling and paving. there will also be a Lane 1 & 2 closure on I-40 EB/I-65 SB at MM 82.4 and Exit 210 closure.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp. 8/22 – 8/28 (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Comcast aerial crossing by rolling roadblock. 8/25, 6:00am (first light) – 9:00am, Comcast via BTR will be performing an aerial crossing of I-65 between Harding Place and Armory Drive via rolling roadblock.

Dickson County – SR 46

The resurfacing of SR 46 from Robin Hood Road to near SR 47. Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 4 – 8).

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek. Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 in both directions for guardrail installation.

Humphreys County – I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River (MM 140.5 – 141.5). 8/26 – 8/28, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nightly lane closures on I-40 EB to set barrier rail and install attenuators. One lane will remain open.

Robertson County – I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving. Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for pavement markings and thermoplastic (MM 112 – 120).

