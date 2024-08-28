Clarksville Police Department ask public help identifying Vehicle Burglary suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Vehicle Burglary and Identity Theft that occurred between August 24th and 25th. The victim reported that her vehicle had been entered, and personal items were stolen.

On August 25th, 2024, at approximately 11:50am, her debit/credit cards were used at Hibbett Sports and JD Sports, located inside Governor Square Mall. Video surveillance cameras captured images of three males making purchases with the victim’s debit cards.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.