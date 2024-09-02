Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Adds Freshman Standout Bowen Hammer for 2024-25 Season

Clarksville, TN – The final piece of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball roster has been added, as head coach Corey Gipson announced the addition of freshman Bowen Hammer to the Governors’ roster head of the 2024-25 season.

“Bowen comes to The Peay equally yoked with the three virtues of the program,” said Gipson. “His skill set, length, and athleticism will afford him an opportunity to make an immediate impact as a true freshman.”

Hammer comes to Clarksville from Fairmont Prep Academy where he averaged 25.0 points and 10.0 rebounds for head coach Joedy Gardner.

The Santa Clara, Utah native was named a San Joaquin Region Most Valuable Player and a First Team All-State selection following his junior season for the Huskies. Then, during his senior season, Hammer again was named the San Joaquin Region MVP in addition to being named the league’s Offensive MVP and a First Team All-Orange County selection.

Hammer joins Tate McCubbin and Terrell Gaines’ as Gipson’s three freshmen on the roster, who are set to make their collegiate debuts later this year.

