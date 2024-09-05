Altra Federal Credit Union Donates Nearly $10,000 to Local Schools Through High School Spirit Debit Cards

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union is proud to support local high schools in the communities it serves through its High School Spirit Debit Card Giveback Program.

The program allows community members to proudly show their school pride when making everyday purchases and help make a meaningful impact.

When someone opens a checking account at Altra Federal Credit Union office (in-person) and chooses one of our High School Spirit instant issue debit cards, $5.00 is donated to that school!

The program just wrapped its’ second year of giving and the impact of this initiative has already been significant. Altra recently presented checks to local high schools, donating nearly $10,000 this year and collectively over $20,000 through the program since the program’s inception.

The funds from this program are intended to support various school programs and activities, allowing schools to use as they see fit. “Our commitment to supporting local schools is a core part of our mission and Helping Members Live Their Best Lives. This program has received great feedback because members can show their school spirit, help support their schools and have a positive impact on students,” says Danielle Anderson, Youth Strategies Manager.

For more information about Altra’s High School Spirit Debit Card Giveback Program, visit www.altra.org/SchoolSpiritGiveback

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.8 billion in assets and more than 154,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff

and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org