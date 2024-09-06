70.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 7, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureFlying High Gathering
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Flying High Gathering

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Flying High Gathering
Flying High Gathering

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The next Flying High is set for August 24th, 2024, with a Dinner Club theme. Recently, past and present organizers of the Customs House Museum’s premier annual event decided it was time for a little party to celebrate 40 years of success.

The Museum’s Channing Grimes was joined by present Guild Chair Christina Clark, one of the event progenitors Dee Boaz, and a couple of dozen long-time museum supporters. Boaz said, “When the museum started, Ann Marie Crozier, her mother Jean Gilbert, and Rachel Cotham, and I knew the museum needed something to help get it going. Jean said, ‘Why not throw a party? Everyone loves a party.’”

“Dee has been gracious enough to host us, and LaRae Davenport and Ann Marie have done such a great job of putting all this together,” Grimes said. “And Jim Vickers and Brian Schafer did this amazing catering for us.”

Museum director Frank Lott shared some memories and thanked the Guild for its important role and continuing support. “This has been an amazing ride these last 40 years,” Lott said. “I remember standing on the street the day they cut the ribbon on the museum in 1984. I told my wife Patti, my girlfriend at the time, that I wanted to be part of this. Being the Executive Director has been the thrill of my life. All of you have been just as dedicated as I have, and that’s exceptional.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Montgomery County Sees $385M in Visitor Spending in 2023, Tourism Continues to Grow
Next article
Austin Peay State University Hockey Club to Make Historic Debut During Family Weekend Doubleheader
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online