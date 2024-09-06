Austin Peay State University Hockey Club to Make Historic Debut During Family Weekend Doubleheader

Clarksville, TN – Less than a year after announcing its first ice hockey team, Austin Peay State University (APSU) is ready to drop the puck on its inaugural season.

The Govs Ice Hockey Club will face off against Eastern Kentucky University in a doubleheader during the university’s Family Weekend, marking a historic moment for the APSU and the Clarksville community.

F&M Bank Arena will host the doubleheader, with the first game on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00am in its Ford Ice Center and the second game on Sunday, September 22nd at 12:45pm in the main arena space.

APSU’s inaugural season schedule includes matchups against regional competitors in College Hockey South, including the University of Tennessee, Ole Miss, and the University of Alabama. Fans can view the full schedule at www.apsu.edu/hockey/schedule.php.

Ticket sales for the Ford Ice Center opening game are available on the APSU Hockey website or Eventbrite. Tickets for the second game at F&M Bank Arena will soon be available on Ticketmaster.

Austin Peay State University will offer tickets on a game-by-game basis throughout the season.

Family Weekend, set for September 20th-22nd, 2024, offers a perfect backdrop for the inaugural opener. The event provides families a chance to experience life at Austin Peay State University through various activities, including an involvement brunch, a Family FUN Fair, the APSU Govs Football game against Alabama A&M, and the traditional Mudbowl volleyball tournament. Adding the hockey games amplifies the Governors spirit.

The launch of the hockey program marks a significant milestone in APSU’s commitment to enhancing the student experience and fostering community engagement.

To ensure the longevity of the hockey program, donations can be made to the Austin Peay State University Hockey Club Team Fund of Excellence at www.givetoapsu.com/HockeyClubFOE to support Govs Ice Hockey’s operations and future students.

For questions about giving, contact the APSU Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.