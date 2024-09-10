Bands, Bourbon & Wine at Oak Grove.

Oak Grove, KY – The highlights of the 2nd Annual KY Bands, Bourbon, and Wine Festival in Oak Grove, KY were great music, savory samples, and good weather.

Oak Grove Tourism’s Traci Cunningham said, “This is the second year of this event. The weather is going to be beautiful. We already have people setting up on the lawn to watch the bands. The vendors are off to a good start. We have sixteen vendors, including local wineries, distilleries, and two brewhouses, so it’s bourbon, wine, craft beer, and, of course, great music.

“Right now, on stage, we have Mercury 7, and two other bands are scheduled to perform later. Last year was good, but this year is starting off even better. We had more than 1,000 people for our inaugural event, and we’re hoping to double that this year.

“It takes three or four years to really know how an event will evolve. We try to host great events. For example, spring into summer, we’ve hosted for 17 years, our Butterfly Festival is coming up on 16 years, and last year’s attendance was insane. We had no idea it was going to be that big. We’re so excited to have all these great vendors here with us today, and we look forward to building this event for years to come.”

Photo Gallery