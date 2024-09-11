66.8 F
APSU Softball releases Five Game 2024 Fall Schedule

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill has announced the Governors’ five-game 2024 fall schedule, consisting of four home games at Cathi Maynard Park and the annual Red & Black World Series, Tuesday.

The all-time winningest head coach in program history, Stanfill enters her seventh season at the helm of Governors softball with a 151-126 record. Her .545 career-winning percentage is the best by a head coach who led the team for multiple seasons. 

The Governors begin their fall slate at home against John A. Logan (October 6th). Following the game against the Vols, APSU hits the road for its lone road contest of the fall against Murray State (October 8th).

After taking on the Racers, the APSU Govs host three-straight foes in Roane State (October 12th), Vol State (October 18th), and Walters State (October 20th).

All five of APSU’s fall games are 10 innings.

The fall wraps up with the three-game, intrasquad Red & Black World Series. Game 1 is set for October 25th, with Game 2 and Game 3, October 28th-29th.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 23-win season in the spring, which saw the team advance to its second-straight Atlantic Sun Conference Softball Championship.

The APSU Govs return two All-ASUN selections from last season in first baseman Kylie Campbell and center fielder Brie Howard

A First Team All-ASUN first baseman last season, Campbell was one of five Govs to start all 52 games, and led the program with a .378 hitting percentage, 62 hits, and 81 total bases.

An All-Freshman and Third Team All-ASUN honoree, Howard led APSU with eight home runs and a .562 slugging percentage while finishing second with a .311 average at the plate. 

All home fall games are free to the public.

