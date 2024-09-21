Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Armed Suspect in McGraw Street Shooting

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police detectives with District 2 Criminal Investigations have identified 30-year-old Michael Cason of Nashville as the suspect in this morning’s shooting on McGraw Street. He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary x2.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Cason is asked to call 911 immediately. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted. The attached photo is from January 2023. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective J. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5239.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.