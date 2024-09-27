Austin Peay State University Cross Country Prepares for Michael Pretorius Invitational at Percy Warner Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams prepare for the Michael Pretorius Invitation, Friday, at Percy Warner Park. The men start with an 8K at 8:00am, followed by the women’s 5K at 8:50am.

The Governors are coming off another strong showing at the Southern Showcase, which featured several Gov making their debut and another 5K personal best for Shaye Foster with a time of 19:01.99.

