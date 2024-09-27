68.9 F
Austin Peay State University Cross Country Prepares for Michael Pretorius Invitational at Percy Warner Park

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Cross Country Returns to Nashville for Michael Pretorius Invitational. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams prepare for the Michael Pretorius Invitation, Friday, at Percy Warner Park. The men start with an 8K at 8:00am, followed by the women’s 5K at 8:50am. 

The Governors are coming off another strong showing at the Southern Showcase, which featured several Gov making their debut and another 5K personal best for Shaye Foster with a time of 19:01.99.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University cross country and track and field teams on X and Instagram(@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

