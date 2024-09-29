APSU’s STEA Fosters Community Connections with Open Book Club Event

Clarksville, TN – The Student Tennessee Education Association (STEA), an organization for aspiring teachers at Austin Peay State University (APSU), is gearing up to host its second book club of the year, and the community is invited to participate.

The club will discuss Delia Owens’ novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” on November 14th at 4:30pm in Room 232 of the Felix J. Woodward Library. The book club is open to APSU students, faculty, staff, and local community members, including teachers and school administrators.

“We are thrilled to continue our book club for another semester,” said Dr. Joanne Philhower, STEA faculty advisor and Eriksson College of Education assistant professor. “The response from our first event in the spring was overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to engaging with even more readers this time around.”

The book club will provide an interactive platform for participants to explore the story of Kya Clark, a young girl abandoned by her family and left to fend for herself in the unforgiving North Carolina marsh.

The novel challenges traditional notions of education and emphasizes the importance of curiosity, resilience, and the ability to learn from the world around us.

“[Kya’s] schooling was nontraditional; it was in nature,” Philhower said. “Then she got put into a traditional school, and she felt very much like a fish out of water. A lot of kids either transfer schools or they move a lot. That’s an experience that a lot of kids can relate to.”

Opening up the book club to the community aligns with the university’s strategic plan by creating opportunities to connect current students with alumni and others in their field.

“We hope to connect with local teachers and administrators to offer networking opportunities for our students, many of whom plan to stay in the area after graduation,” Philhower said. “This book club provides a chance for students to meet people they may work with in the future and make valuable connections.”

The first 40 students who RSVP will get a free book. Community and campus members who plan to attend should also email Philhower to secure their spot. Light refreshments and giveaways will be available.

The book club allows people to bond over a common interest and build relationships. Philhower said the connections between students and professors made the first book club in the spring special.

“I love books because they expand your thinking and put you in a situation that’s different probably from your own,” she said. “Then having these folks from across campus and across the community come — they likely have very different backgrounds. So you’re able to learn more and see something from another perspective.”

For more information about the STEA Book Club or to RSVP, please email philhowerj@apsu.edu.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century.

The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally-known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP).

To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.