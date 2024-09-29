Tennessee Titans Rally Late to Defeat Miami Dolphins 28-27 in Prime Time Thriller on December 11th, 2023

Week 14: Titans 28, Dolphins 27

Monday, December 11th, 2023 | 7:15pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 14 of the 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Miami Dolphins for a prime time matchup against the Dolphins and staged a thrilling comeback to win by a score of 28-27 in the final minutes.

After the Titans started the game going three and out, the Dolphins took over at their own 28-yard line. QB Tua Tagovaila drove Miami down the field with four passes for 48 yards to four different receivers. On the Titans two-yard line, facing second-and-goal, DL Jaleel Johnson knocked the ball loose from Tagovailoa and DL TK McLendon Jr. recovered it at the seven-yard line.

However, just three plays later, QB Will Levis was intercepted by DL Zach Sieler at the Titans’ five-yard line and returned it for a touchdown for the Dolphins to take an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Titans strung together a 14-play, 86-yard drive that culminated in a RB Derrick Henry one-yard touchdown run. The drive featured a 22-yard reception by WR Chris Moore as well as a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on LB Bradley Chubb to set the Titans up at the Miami 12-yard line. Levis rushed it 11 yards before Henry found the end zone to tie the game.

The Dolphins then drove down to the Titans 30-yard line before being forced to try a field goal. DL Denico Autry blocked the attempt to keep the score tied at 7-7 with 1:51 left in the half.

After trading punts, the Titans started a drive at their own 21-yard line with 28 seconds remaining.

The Titans drove 69 yards in six plays including two completions to WR DeAndre Hopkins for 22 yards and 45 yards to bring the Titans to the Dolphins 10-yard line. After two incompletions, K Nick Folk hit the 28-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Titans their first lead of the game at 10-7.

Miami tied the game on the opening possession of the second half with an 11-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard field goal from K Jason Sanders after Tennessee stopped Miami’s offense at the two-yard line.

With 5:53 remaining in the third quarter, the Tennessee Titans drove 60 yards to the Miami Dolphins five-yard line.

Levis found WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for what originally was called a touchdown but was later overturned as the Titans settled for a 23-yard field goal by Folk to take the 13-10 lead. Miami answered with a 31-yard field goal by Sanders to tie the game at 13-13 with 12:37 left in the fourth.

After a muffed punt by DB Eric Garror was recovered at the Tennessee seven-yard line, RB Raheem Mostert scored on a five-yard touchdown run to give the Dolphins a 20-13 lead.

On the very next play, Levis tried to pitch the ball to Henry but the ball fell free and was recovered by the Dolphins at the Titans 12-yard line. Mostert scored three plays later on a five-yard run to make it 27-13 with 4:34 remaining in the game.

The Titans responded with a touchdown less than two minutes later. Levis drove the team nine plays for 75 yards with six completions to four different receivers before finding Hopkins for the three-yard score. The Titans went for two, and Levis found Westbrook-Ikhine in the end zone to make it 27-21 with 2:40 remaining in the game.

The Tennessee defense forced a three and out to give the offense the ball back at their own 36-yard line. Two completions for 52 yards later, the Titans were at the Miami 12-yard line. RB Tyjae Spears ran it six yards before Henry finished the drive off with his second touchdown of the day.

The Tennessee defense got one more stop after sacking Tagovailoa on fourth-and-two to seal the prime time road victory for the Titans.