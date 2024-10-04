4 Tennessee Football Aims to Extend Winning Streak to 7 in SEC Road Battle with Arkansas

#4 Tennessee (4-0 | 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas (3-2 | 1-1 SEC)

Saturday, October 5th, 2024 | 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET

Fayetteville, AR | DWR Razorback Stadium | TV/Stream: ABC

Fayetteville, AR – The No. 4/4 Tennessee Football team will look to extend its winning streak to seven consecutive games when it hits the road for another primetime night clash this Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Volunteers are off to a 4-0 start following a 25-15 road victory over then ranked No. 15 Oklahoma to open SEC play two weeks ago and should be well-rested after coming off the first of two open weeks this season.

Broadcast Information

For the third time this season, the ABC primetime crew of Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will have the call for Saturday’s game. Kickoff is slated for 6:44pm CT.

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 65 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 84) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 84), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App. Fans attending the game are encouraged to listen to the radio broadcast via the Vol Network Stadiumcast on 100.3 FM.

Bob Kesling (PxP), VFL Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with VFL Jayson Swain handling sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins two hours prior to kickoff at 4:30pm. The pregame show is hosted by John Wilkerson, Brent Hubbs, VFL Jayson Swain and a rotating VFL special guest each week. The Vol Network celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024.

The Spanish broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and VFL Fuad Reveiz on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com and the Tennessee Athletics app.

Need To Know

Open Week Success Under Heupel

Josh Heupel owns an 8-1 record in games played after an open week in his six previous seasons as a head coach, including a 3-0 mark at Tennessee and a 5-1 record at UCF. The Vols are 85-49-9 all-time after open dates and 51-35-2 after open weeks in league play. UT has outscored opponents 105-68 under Heupel following open dates with wins at No. 18 Kentucky (2021), at No. 25 LSU (2022) and versus Texas A&M (2023).

Vols on the Road Again Looking to Continue Fast Start

Tennessee will play its second straight SEC road game in primetime when it squares off with the Razorbacks at 6:30pm CT on Saturday night at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Vols are off to a 4-0 start for the second time in three seasons under Heupel and have won six straight games dating back to last season’s November 25th contest against Vanderbilt. That is the fourth-longest current streak in the nation behind Missouri (8), Army (8) and Duke (7). All six wins have come by double-digits. UT is seeking its first 5-0 start since 2022, Heupel’s second year.

Ranking Among the Nation’s Best

Tennessee heads into this weekend’s game ranked in the top five nationally in 11 major categories: scoring offense (1st – 54.0), total defense (1st – 176.0), yards per play allowed (1st – 3.13), third-down defense (1st – 17.0), first down defense (1st – 11.0), scoring defense (2nd – 7.0), rushing defense (2nd – 50.8), total offense (3rd – 565.8), kickoff return defense (3rd – 5.0), pass defense (4th – 125.3) and rushing offense (4th – 290.0).

The Vols are the only team in the country boasting a top five scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense. The Big Orange have surrendered the fewest offensive touchdowns in the country this season (2), and both came in the fourth quarter at Oklahoma – 2-yard pass and 1-yard rush.

The other touchdown scored on UT this year was an 87-yard interception return by NC State. Opponents have failed to score an offensive touchdown in 19 out of the last 20 quarters played against Tennessee.

Playing with the Lead

UT is one of four FBS programs who have not trailed this season, joining Texas, Indiana and Army. The Vols have not trailed in 24 straight quarters dating back to last season’s Vanderbilt game. The last time Tennessee trailed was when it lost to top-ranked Georgia on November 18th, 2023.

The Tennessee Vols have led for 202 minutes and 53 seconds of game action this season and are outscoring opponents 216-28. That plus-188 point differential is currently the best in the nation and the seventh-best by an FBS team through four games since 2000. Tennessee is also outscoring opponents 149-6 in the first half this season.

Series History

Tennessee leads series, 13-6

Tennessee and Arkansas are meeting for the 20th time and the first time in Fayetteville since the COVID-shortened season of 2020. The UT Vols lead the all-time series 13-6, but the Razorbacks have captured the last three meetings.

The Big Orange will be looking for their first win over Arkansas since a 34-13 victory in Knoxville in 2007. UT’s last road win in the series was a 13-3 triumph in 2001.

About the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks are led by fifth year head coach Sam Pittman, who owns a 26-27 overall record during his tenure in Fayetteville. Arkansas enters the game ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense (495.0 ypg) and also boasts a stout rushing defense that is limiting opponents to just 93.0 yards per game on the ground. The Hogs have also been opportunistic with six interceptions this season, which is tied for third most in the conference.

Redshirt junior quarterback Taylen Green has been the catalyst for the Razorbacks’ offense, ranking fifth in the SEC in passing yards per game (247.2) while also entering the contest as the team’s second-leading rusher with 331 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.



The Boise State transfer has thrown five touchdown passes but has also been intercepted five times and is completing just 54.3 percent of his pass attempts. Utah transfer running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has been a key playmaker, as well, having already found the end zone nine times while ranking third in the league in rushing yards per game (101.8).



Veteran linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. leads the defense with a team-high 32 total tackles and four tackles for loss, including a sack. Sophomore safety TJ Metcalf is tied for the SEC lead and third in the FBS with three interceptions and is the Razorbacks’ second-leading tackler with 29 stops on the year.