Clarksville’s Gateway Chamber Orchestra to Present ‘Winter Baroque’ Concert on November 24th

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is proud to announce its upcoming concert, Winter Baroque. This marks the 13th year of this annual concert featuring the Gateway Chorale as well as the Clarksville Children’s Chorus.

GCO has captivated audiences with artistry and passion for over a decade, quickly emerging as one of the leading chamber orchestras in the country.

GCO’s fan-favorite event, Winter Baroque, returns on November 24th, 2024. This year’s performance will feature JS Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2 and ‘Midnight Mass’ by French composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier. The concert will be held at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville.

Conductor Gregory Wolynec expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming concert: “Since 2012, GCO has been proud to usher in the Holiday season with this annual event. Tim Sharp’s outstanding chorale will be joined by the angelic voices of Michael Chandler’s children’s chorus for a grand finale you won’t want to miss!”

For more information, including concert dates, programs, and ticketing details, please visit the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s official website at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally-recognized American cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in Clarksville, TN.

The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008, and has grown into a classically modeled chamber orchestra composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the community.

