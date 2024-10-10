56.8 F
APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Key Doubles Wins on Opening Day of ITA Regionals

Tom Bolton Shines as Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Wraps Up Day One at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisWest Lafayette, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team competed on the first day of the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday. 

Tom Bolton took a 6-1, 6-4 win over Eastern Kentucky’s Darko Kolevski in the round of 64 for the singles main qualifier. Bolton fell to Matthew Rankin of Kentucky, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-3. Aeneas Schuab fell 6-2, 6-3 to Niklas Von Hellens of Belmont. Giovanni Becchis took a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Purdue’s Mujtaba Ali-Khan. 

In doubles, Sota Minami and Schaub defeated Southern Indiana’s Mathys Bove and Eytan Michaeli 8-0, advancing them to the round of 32. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet are advancing thanks to their 8-7 (8-6) win over Dayton’s Alfons Ridstrom and Sainandan Dore. Becchis and Bolton took an 8-3 loss to Purdue’s Maj Premzl and Aleksa Krivokapic. 

The ITA Ohio Valley Regionals continue tomorrow in West Lafayette. 

