APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Key Doubles Wins on Opening Day of ITA Regionals

West Lafayette, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team competed on the first day of the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday.

Tom Bolton took a 6-1, 6-4 win over Eastern Kentucky’s Darko Kolevski in the round of 64 for the singles main qualifier. Bolton fell to Matthew Rankin of Kentucky, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-3. Aeneas Schuab fell 6-2, 6-3 to Niklas Von Hellens of Belmont. Giovanni Becchis took a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Purdue’s Mujtaba Ali-Khan.

In doubles, Sota Minami and Schaub defeated Southern Indiana’s Mathys Bove and Eytan Michaeli 8-0, advancing them to the round of 32. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet are advancing thanks to their 8-7 (8-6) win over Dayton’s Alfons Ridstrom and Sainandan Dore. Becchis and Bolton took an 8-3 loss to Purdue’s Maj Premzl and Aleksa Krivokapic.

The ITA Ohio Valley Regionals continue tomorrow in West Lafayette.