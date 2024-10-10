Austin Peay State University Soccer Tops Stetson 2-1, Remains Unbeaten in Five Straight

Clarksville, TN – For the first time since 2021, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team is on a five-match unbeaten streak following a 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Stetson, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Lindsey McMahon and Kiley Reese both netted their second goals of the season in Austin Peay’s (6-4-4, 4-1-2 ASUN) win against Stetson (7-8, 2-5 ASUN).

McMahon headed in the day’s first goal in the 32nd minute off a Kylie Wells corner, heading in the score. The goal marked McMahon’s first goal since September 1st at Lindenwood, while Wells’ assist marked her second in as many matches.

Stetson tied the match four minutes later on a 36th-minute score by Georgia Place, and the score stood going into the half with both sides deadlocked at one.

After a foul in the box, Reese took to the penalty spot for the second time this season and did exactly what she did last time she stood on the dot: score.

Reese’s score, proved to be the game-winner, as Austin Peay State University earned its second-straight win and extended its unbeaten streak to five.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University’s six wins this season already are its most since an eight-win 2018 campaign.

APSU’s four ASUN wins mark its most conference victories in a single season since its five OVC wins in 2016.

With today’s win and the Florida Gulf Coast-Lipscomb game ending in a draw, Austin Peay State University moved into sole possession of fourth place in the ASUN standings with 14 points.

APSU’s five-match unbeaten streak (3-0-2) is tied with a 2021 stretch (3-0-2) for its longest first since six-match unbeaten streak, September 18th-October 9th, 2016.

Austin Peay State University’s 14 points in the ASUN standings already are a program-record, surpassing last season’s 12-point mark (3-5-3 ASUN record).

Kiley Reese improved to 2-for-2 on penalty kicks this season. Her two goals from the dot already move her into a six-way tie for third all-time. Her two PK’s are tied for second in a single-season, trailing only Tatiana Ariza’s six during the 2011 season.



Lindsey McMahon made her 69th-career start and appeared in her 70th-career game. Her starting mark is the 11th-best mark in program history, while her career appearances are 13th all-time.



McMahon’s goal was her second of the season and fourth of her career.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains at Morgan Brothers Field and hosts Florida Gulf Coast in a Sunday 1:00pm match for Senior Day.