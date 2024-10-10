CMCSS Announces New Leadership Appointments for October 2024

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced key administrative appointments for October 2024, spotlighting experienced leaders who will shape the future of local education.

Dr. Ashlie Perry, previously the principal of Oakland Elementary School, will now lead Byrns Darden Elementary School. Christina Irwin, who will step into the role of assistant principal, will join the leadership ranks at East Montgomery Elementary School.

Additionally, Cynthia Parcells will serve as assistant principal in a dual capacity, supporting both Rossview Elementary School and West Creek Elementary School. These administrators bring a wealth of knowledge and dedication to their new roles, continuing their commitment to excellence in education.

Byrns Darden Elementary School Principal

Dr. Ashlie Perry has been selected as the principal of Byrns Darden Elementary School. Dr. Perry has served as the principal of Oakland Elementary School since 2022. Previously, she served as the principal of Minglewood Elementary School for three years.

Dr. Perry began her career with CMCSS in 2009 and has served as an assistant principal at Minglewood Elementary, Academic Coach at Norman Smith Elementary, and teacher at Liberty Elementary School and Minglewood Elementary School.

She completed the CMCSS Leadership Class Series, Aspiring Administrators Academy, and McREL Balanced Leadership training. She has served in numerous school- and district-level leadership roles, and has presented at several local, state, and national professional learning conferences. Dr. Perry earned her Ed.D. and Ed.S. in Educational Leadership and M.A.T. from Austin Peay State University and her B.S. in Child Development from Middle Tennessee State University.

East Montgomery Elementary School Assistant Principal

Christina Irwin has been selected as an assistant principal at East Montgomery Elementary School. Irwin has served as the principal of Byrns Darden Elementary School since 2022. Previously, she served for seven years as an assistant principal at Woodlawn Elementary School.

Irwin began her career in public education in 2003 and has served as an Academic Coach at Pisgah Elementary School and a school in Texas and as a teacher at Kenwood Elementary School.



She received Teacher of the Year distinctions in 2006, 2007, and 2008 and the Distinguished Classroom Teacher award in 2014. Irwin earned her Certificate in Leadership K-12 from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville, M.A.Ed. in Elementary Education from Cumberland University, and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University.

Rossview Elementary and West Creek Elementary Assistant Principal

Cynthia Parcells has been selected as an assistant principal in a split position for Rossview Elementary School and West Creek Elementary School. Parcells began her career with CMCSS in 2007 and has taught physical science, biology, and middle school science at Northwest High School and Montgomery Central Middle School. She has served in several leadership roles, including Lead Science Teacher and professional learning facilitator.

Additionally, Parcells is a successful local business owner, community relations specialist, and professional photographer. She is a graduate of the CMCSS Teacher Leader Academy. Parcells earned her M.A.T. and B.S. in Geosciences from Austin Peay State University. She earned her administrator’s license from Carson-Newman University, where she is currently pursuing her Ed.D. in Administrative Leadership.