Austin Peay State University Students to Broadcast Govs Hockey Club’s Inaugural Home Games

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) sports communication students are this semester: producing the official live broadcasts for the Govs Hockey Club’s inaugural season.

The APSU Department of Communication kicked off its partnership with the team during its season opener against Eastern Kentucky University. It will continue broadcasting home games from the Ford Ice Center through APSU-TV Clarksville. Their next production will be a doubleheader against UAB on October 18th and 19th.

“It was a new experience for all of us to do hockey, and for some of the students, it was their first time doing any work in live production,” said Barry Gresham, associate professor of sports communication. “I loved seeing how everyone came together, supported one another, and helped out.”

Students from two of Gresham’s classes make up a majority of the production team. way to combine his passion with his career goals.

“I’ve been playing hockey since I was 6,” Yates said, noting that he also works as a coach. “This was my first time doing production, so it was pretty nerve-wracking, but it’s amazing to do something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time.”

Yates will serve as a color analyst throughout the season, using his in-depth knowledge of the game to explain the action to viewers. He plans to continue working as a sports commentator after graduation.

“I had to take a lot of notes of both teams and really learn about all the players,” he said. “It’s a really fun time working with everyone, and there’s a lot that goes into a production like this. Everyone has their own jobs, and it’s a cool experience to bring it all together.”

As part of the sports communication program’s emphasis on hands-on learning, many of the students will take on various roles throughout the season to learn more about the industry.

“This was my first time in the control room,” said graduate student Dillon Walton, who worked on graphics, replay footage, and technical direction. “I’m normally on camera, so everything was brand new. I went in with a free spirit trying to pick up everything I could, and I gained a lot of respect for everything you see on TV during a game.”

they also learned how to navigate the unique challenges associated with broadcasting hockey.

“We basically had to film it through a window, and I was looking really closely at our monitor to make sure we could find the puck,” said APSU graduate student Payj Hearn, who worked as the technical director for the season opener. “It’s definitely different technical directing for hockey than it is for something like football or baseball because it’s so much faster.”

Hearn said the experience will be a major portfolio boost for the production team since sports communication students typically work on “the big three” – football, baseball, and basketball.

“It was exciting, and definitely a change of pace coming from football and other sports,” said graduate student Kristian Hunt, who worked as production director during the broadcast. “As an entire production team, we had to learn a whole new way to film a sport in less-than-ideal circumstances. I think we did a pretty good job, and now it’s just about continuing to get better.”

Pete Weber, the longtime voice of the Nashville Predators, visited Gresham’s class on Oct. 8 to offer advice to the production team, and the group is eager to apply their knowledge throughout the season.

“Hockey is really taking off here with the partnership Austin Peay State University has with the predators through F&M Bank Arena and the Ford Ice Center,” Gresham said. “The ultimate goal is to bring minor league hockey to Clarksville, and we want our students to have the experience to get job opportunities working in that field.”