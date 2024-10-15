54.8 F
Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for October 15th, 2024

By News Staff
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Atlas

Clarksville Pets of the WeekClarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time-sensitive situation, and we want to start showcasing and highlighting as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be immediately spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added 

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Snowball

Snowball is a one year old female Pitbull/Terrier mix.  She is so funny and goofy but so full of love! She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. What this sweetheart lacks in training she makes up in love and affection.

She is good with kids but obedience training is recommended just due to her energy  and excitement. She will be a wonderful addition.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Maddox

Maddox is a young male Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He will be a great addition to an active family who will take him on all kinds of adventures. Come for a meet and greet!

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Memphis

Memphis is an adult Golden Retriever mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day! How can you resist that sweet face? Come down and meet this boy.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Atlas

Atlas is an adult Shih Tzu/Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever family.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Pearl

Pearl is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading home with her new family. She gets along well with other cats.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control – Oscar

Oscar is a young male Domestic Shorthair. This handsome guy is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home with his family the same day.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking for or know someone looking for a new family member, please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls. Thank you.

