Pumpkin Sour Cream Cheesecake Recipe

Pumpkin pie can be a divisive dessert, but when blended into cheesecake, it reaches a whole new level. Pumpkin cheesecake combines the richness and decadence of cheesecake with the warm, spiced flavors of pumpkin, making it a perfect choice for Thanksgiving.

This dessert is both rich and light, offering a fresh twist on the traditional pumpkin pie. While some may add whipped cream or caramel sauce, a well-made pumpkin cheesecake needs no additional toppings to shine. It’s a delightful dessert that brings a modern twist to a classic holiday favorite.

Pumpkin Sour Cream Cheesecake

Crust:

2/3 cup flour

3 tablespoons sugar 4 tablespoons cold butter

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice

Filling:

2 lb cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree

2 1/4 teaspoons pumpkin spice

Sour Cream Topping:

1 1/2 cups sour cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

To make crust:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In food processor or with a pastry blender, blend ingredients until very fine crumbs are formed. Press into bottom of 9 X 3 1/2 springform pan (removable bottom cake pan). Bake for 15-20 minutes or until done. Cool completely.

To make filling:

Beat cream cheese with electric mixer. Add sugar until well blended. Add eggs one at a time. When smooth, add all other ingredients just to combine. Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Pour filling into pan with crust and bake for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Remove from oven (pie may seem under-cooked but will firm when chilled). Run a knife around edges to loosen cheesecake and prevent cracking. Cool on cooling rack. When cake is at room temperature, cover with plastic wrap flush against cheesecake and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours.

To make topping:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Whisk together ingredients. Spread the mixture over chilled cheesecake. Bake for seven minutes, watching so that the sour cream will not brown (tiny bubbles will appear all over the top surface when done).

Cool 2 hours or more before serving. To store, wrap with plastic wrap tightly but not flush and refrigerate.