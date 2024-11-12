From Student to Mentor: Velasquez Reflects on Helping Austin Peay State University’s Latino Community

Clarksville, TN – As Jackie Velasquez reflects on guiding her students through the resources at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) she can’t help but recall her journey as a first-generation college student.

“I wish I had something like this when I was an undergrad,” she said. “Now, I get to be that support for others.”

Velasquez, the center’s coordinator, embodies the resilience and achievement that Austin Peay is celebrating during its inaugural First-Generation College Celebration Week, November 4th-8th — and the university’s commitment to supporting the 34% of its students who are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

Born in Wisconsin to parents who moved from Guatemala, Velasquez grew up navigating two worlds.

“My parents came to the U.S. for better opportunities,” she said. “They sacrificed so much for us to have a chance at education.”

That chance came with challenges. As an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Velasquez felt the weight of her family’s expectations.

“I felt like my undergrad degree was for my parents,” she said. “I had this pressure of wanting to be the child who got their degree in the United States.”

Without guidance on accessing resources or connecting with her cultural identity, Velasquez focused solely on academics and work.

“I didn’t get involved as much as I would have hoped,” she said. “I was really just focused on getting good grades, working and finishing my degree.”

After graduation, Velasquez embraced her identity and found her calling in supporting first-generation students, especially those from marginalized communities. Her journey led her to APSU, where she now plays a crucial role in helping students navigate the challenges she faced.

“Now, I’m in a position where I want to advocate for myself and for others,” Velasquez said. Her work at the Latino Community Resource Center allows her to create the supportive environment she wished for as an undergraduate.

Velasquez’s efforts align with Austin Peay State University’s initiatives to support first-generation students. The university’s First-Generation College Celebration Week features events from scholarship opportunities to a town hall on student engagement.

The celebration will culminate with a first-generation student T-shirt giveaway and photo ops on Friday, November 8th, in the Morgan University Center Plaza and a G1Govs-sponsored tailgate on Saturday, November 9th, before the APSU football game against Abilene Christian. Two $500.00 scholarships for first-generation students will be presented during the first quarter.

“It’s very important to us that we keep those students engaged in the APSU experience and help them navigate those challenges through graduation and beyond,” Student Success Coordinator Savannah Longo said.

Austin Peay State University offers multiple resources for first-generation students, including G1Govs, a Tri-Alpha Honor Society chapter and TRIO Student Support Services, which assists with financial aid and career preparation.

For Velasquez, pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at Austin Peay State University represents a full-circle moment.

“This degree is for me,” she said. “I feel a deeper connection to it.”



Her goal is to provide bilingual therapy to the x and Hispanic communities, addressing the mental health stigma she has observed.



As Austin Peay State University continues celebrating its first-generation students, Velasquez exemplifies the possibilities they can achieve.



“I’m definitely not who I was in undergrad,” she said. “I’m more confident, more connected to my identity and passionate about helping others succeed.”