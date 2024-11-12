Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council Presents “A Southern Christmas Sampler” on December 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Start your holiday season with tickets to “A Southern Christmas Sampler: An Evening of Stories and Songs,” featuring David Alford, Paul Carrol Binkley, Jenny Littleton and Erin Ramsey.

Sponsored by the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, the performance will share Christmas tales, along with musical favorites which inspire the laughter and tears of the season. The performance will take place in the Austin Peay State University Trahern Theatre, starting on Monday, December. 2nd, 2024, at 5:30pm.

In 2012, Julliard-trained actor, David Alford, joined the cast of the television series “Nashville,” portraying Bucky Dawes, manager of country music star Rayna Jaymes, portrayed by Connie Britton. Alford appeared on the show until it ended in 2018. In 2017 Alford made his Broadway debut in the revival of “The Little Foxes.” He is the author of the popular Bell Witch Fall Festival productions of “Smoke” and “Spirit.”

Acoustical guitarist, songwriter and copyright specialist, Paul Carrol Binkley’s music has been heard everywhere from The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville to the Lincoln Center in New York City, from CMT to NPR, from Holland to Singapore. He is a sought-after studio musician.

Jenny Littleton, a session singer in Nashville, providing lead and backing vocals for Americana, Folk, Country and Rock artists, is also an actress with leading roles in a variety of plays produced by Tennessee Repertory Theatre, Nashville Children’s Theatre, and Circle Players.

Erin Ramsey Binkley is an Actors Equity Association actress and stage manager currently living a second act as mom to two young boys who have rambunctiously awakened the singer-songwriter within. With her collaborator and husband, Paul Carrol Binkley, they offer songs of hope and love.

In addition to the performance, Lifetime Achievement awards will be presented to Sally Welch for her work in theatre and to Arthur Nicholson and Phyllis Smith for their work in preserving and uncovering the stories of African Americans in Mount Olive Cemetery.

The evening will end with a champagne reception provided by Beachaven Vineyards and Winery.

Tickets are $35.00 for an individual, $60 for two, and $100.00 for four. They also include an annual membership in AHC. To purchase tickets and join the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, go to www.artsandheritage.us/get-involved/membership/

About the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council

The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit enhancing the lives of Clarksville residents through public art projects, creative workshops, and research into the city’s heritage. Recent projects include the Last Train to Clarksville mural, Clarksville Then & Now signs on downtown buildings, the Clarksville Writers Conference, and the 2Rivers Plein Air Paint-Out and Wet Sale.

Arts for Hearts Clarksville and the Montgomery County Preservation Coalition operate under the umbrella of AHC.

For more information on the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council go to their website at www.artsandheritage.us