APSU Hosts Veterans Week with BMW, Honoring Military-Affiliated Students

From free meals and resource fairs to exclusive experiences like BMW test drives, each day highlighted Austin Peay’s position as Tennessee’s leading choice for military-affiliated students, who represent 29% of the student body.

“Veterans Week at APSU is more than just a series of events; it’s a testament to the strong bonds between our university, our military-affiliated students, and the Clarksville community,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, Austin Peay State University’s vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs. “This week showcases the unwavering commitment APSU has to those who have served our nation.”

Highlights by Excellence BMW Tailgate, featuring car showcases and an M School sweepstakes.

“It’s great being at these events to connect with other veterans in the community and see what the resources on campus can offer,” said Jon-Michael Morgan, a sophomore cybersecurity major and Marine Corps veteran. “I knew Austin Peay had a lot of experience working with military-affiliated students, and that gave me a lot of comfort, so I decided to use my GI Bill here.”

Morgan attended several events with Rachel Masters, a junior English major and Air Force veteran. networking with other military-affiliated students.

“It helps you not to feel like an outsider when you come into a school where there are a lot of veterans, and you can enjoy activities together,” Masters said. “I’m one of the older students in my classes, so it’s nice to meet and spend time with other people who served. I love Austin Peay State University, and it’s been a great experience here.”

The facility is a one-stop shop for social, academic, and financial needs.

“The Newton Center is a great place for us to hang out and be with our people, and I’m pretty big on that,” said Army Sgt. Leon Britton, a junior nursing major. “The military is our community, so having a building where we can all come let loose and relax is amazing.”



They each shared their appreciation for the campus community’s support.



“You can tell APSU has a genuine military connection, and they separate the soldier from the student in a way,” Barraza said. “In the Army, you’re a soldier 100% of the time, but this campus makes it enjoyable to relax and kick off our boots when we’re able to.”



its services were highlighted during Veterans Week.

“They’ve given me a lot of resources, like childcare assistance, to help me manage my responsibilities,” said Army Staff Sgt. Shawnieka Byrd, a junior nursing major. “They’re great at making sure that we acclimate well to college and that we have what we need.”

“It was good to talk to others about the different aspects of what they did,” said William Peterson, an environmental health and safety technician who was medically discharged from the Army. “Especially since we’ve been able to talk to people from other branches.”

“We appreciate Austin Peay putting this on for the military community,” Thompson said. “It’s great to be able to come out and test drive these beautiful cars. I actually own a BMW myself, so I’m very excited about the opportunity.”

reflects the community’s support for military-affiliated students and creates new opportunities for Austin Peay State University to impact service members and their families.

“It’s incredibly heartening to see a company of BMW’s caliber recognize the value of our military community and choose to invest in their future,” Lord said. “We’re excited about the possibilities this opens up for future collaborations and the positive impact it will have on our military-affiliated students.”