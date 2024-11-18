73.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 18, 2024
HomeArts/LeisurePossumstock 2024 Rocks Adams, TN with Over 30 Bands and Hundreds of...
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Possumstock 2024 Rocks Adams, TN with Over 30 Bands and Hundreds of Fans

News Staff
By News Staff
Captain Molasses - Jake Denning, Kirk Sumner and Andrew Johnson
Captain Molasses - Jake Denning, Kirk Sumner and Andrew Johnson

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Beloved local musician Cody Parson and his team were back for Possumstock 2024, an annual music festival that got its humble start 12 years ago, but now attracts music enthusiasts and performers from as far away as Ohio and New Jersey.

This year, Possumstock returned to Canoe the Red River in Adams, TN for multiple days with more than 30 bands on the bill. Some DJ’s took their turn entertaining the crowd as well. Parson says the event has been on a positive trajectory for the last few years. More than 300 people chose to set up camp to get the most out of the extended weekend.

Nearly 400 bands applied to perform at this year’s event, some of Parson’s choices included Nashville bluegrass jam band Sicard Hollow and Nordista Freeze – aka the Cosmic Tom Petty. Local bands and performers like Captain Molasses, Brit Dewey and Still Moves also drew lots of fan support throughout the weekend.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Blanchfield Community Hospital Excels in National Patient Safety Evaluation
Next article
Stay Healthy This Holiday Season: Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 and Flu
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information