Possumstock 2024 Rocks Adams, TN with Over 30 Bands and Hundreds of Fans

Clarksville, TN – Beloved local musician Cody Parson and his team were back for Possumstock 2024, an annual music festival that got its humble start 12 years ago, but now attracts music enthusiasts and performers from as far away as Ohio and New Jersey.

This year, Possumstock returned to Canoe the Red River in Adams, TN for multiple days with more than 30 bands on the bill. Some DJ’s took their turn entertaining the crowd as well. Parson says the event has been on a positive trajectory for the last few years. More than 300 people chose to set up camp to get the most out of the extended weekend.

Nearly 400 bands applied to perform at this year’s event, some of Parson’s choices included Nashville bluegrass jam band Sicard Hollow and Nordista Freeze – aka the Cosmic Tom Petty. Local bands and performers like Captain Molasses, Brit Dewey and Still Moves also drew lots of fan support throughout the weekend.

Photo Gallery