Austin Peay State University Unveils Exciting Fan Experiences for Saturday’s Matchup Against Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department has announced the different ways fans can enhance their gameday experience at Fortera Stadium for Saturday’s 1:00pm game against Chattanooga.

Pregame & Kickoff

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1:02pm (CT) in Fortera Stadium

Prior to kickoff, Austin Peay State University will recognize the 28 members of the 2024 senior class.

Gameday Sponsor – Continental Expedited Services

Continental Expedited Services is the official sponsor of Saturday’s game. Continental Expedited Services will be giving out dual-sided cups upon entrance to Fortera Stadium, while supplies last. Continental Expedited Services is second to none when it comes to service and speed. Moving freight anytime; day or night.

CES is committed to protecting the environment and reducing its carbon footprint while still maintaining the highest level of service and speed. Our key to succeeding at both is utilizing only the most cutting-edge technology and establishing the most efficient logistics systems in North America.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 13th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Saturday’s tailgate theme is “Tailgate of the Year.” Come one, come all, you won’t want to miss it! The tailgate prize will be season tailgate passes for the 2025 season and an Austin Peay football helmet. The winner will be announced at 11:30am.

There will be free pizza for students at the marketing tent, and student organizations with the best tailgate will have the chance to win amazing prizes! Fans are encouraged to support the APSU Govs by visiting the Miller Lite Fan Zone for a chance to win swag, play cornhole, and fans over the age of 21 will have the opportunity to receive free beer until kickoff.

Also, swing by and visit our new partners, PENN STATION, for the Chance to win free giveways Governor fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am. At 11:00am, Austin Peay campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2024 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks and different activities, including a Junior Govs Zone.

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 10:30pm for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors’ fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay Ticket Office at the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Zone is the best place in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery county community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday! The City Forum Family Zone is located in section Q, and just adjacent, in the southeast corner of Forera Stadium, is The City Forum Kids Zone, which will be full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay Football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Tickets and other Information

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster. Will call will be opened from 3:00pm-6:00pm, Friday, and will open back up at 9:00am, Saturday.

Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches.