Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman, Barbara Spence

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Barbara Spence. Her brother filed a report with CPD on November 20th, 2024, stating that he hadn’t heard from her in the last few months and she was last seen at her residence on Hattie Lane.

It is believed that she might be in a Blue GMC Sierra (Michigan Tag: BYR-924). Barbara is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone sees Barbara or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.