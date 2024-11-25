63.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman, Barbara Spence
News

Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman, Barbara Spence

News Staff
By News Staff
Barbara Spence
Barbara Spence

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Barbara Spence. Her brother filed a report with CPD on November 20th, 2024, stating that he hadn’t heard from her in the last few months and she was last seen at her residence on Hattie Lane.

It is believed that she might be in a Blue GMC Sierra (Michigan Tag: BYR-924). Barbara is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone sees Barbara or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.

Previous article
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Offers Support to Deal with Holiday Stress
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information