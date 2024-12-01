Clarksville’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Draws 400 Participants in Support of the Fight

Clarksville, TN – Kristina West, Development Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, TN Chapter, was pleased with this year’s turnout at Fortera Stadium for Clarksville’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We had some bad weather to start with, but everyone powered through, and we had about 400 people here with us today,” West said. “That included some of our neighbors who have Alzheimer’s and dementia. We are fighting for them and those we’ve lost, and we’re also looking forward to the future.”

This event takes place every year in September. For the last two years, it has been held at Fortera Stadium.

“Hopefully, they will have us back next year; this facility really works well for us,” West said. “In the fight – we now have two FDA-approved treatments, on which we actually have funded the research. The first came out in 2023, and this past July, we had our second. One of these treatments can slow the progression by as much as 40% in the early stages. This is being called the era of treatment, and things are looking up from here. I just want to thank all our sponsors, supporters, and volunteers.”

