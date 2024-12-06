Tennessee Titans Hosts Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC South Showdown to Mark 30 Years of Rivalry

Tennessee Titans (3-9) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)

Sunday, December 8th, 2024 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-9) return home this week to face the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, December 8th, 2024.

The Titans are scheduled to play four of their last five games of the regular season against division opponents, including two clashes with the Jaguars in a span of four weeks. The rematch in Jacksonville is Sunday, December 29th.

The annual Titans-Jaguars series heads into its 30th season since the Jaguars’ inaugural 1995 campaign, when the rivalry was born in the former AFC Central Division. The Titans hold a 35-24 advantage in 59 total regular season and postseason contests. In the 2023 season finale at Nissan Stadium, the Titans won 28-20 to snap the Jaguars’ three-game winning streak in the series.

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analysts Jason McCourty and Tiki Barber, and reporter AJ Ross.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan, and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

Last week, the Tennessee Titans played their second consecutive road contest, traveling to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders. After trailing 28-0 in the first half, the Titans rallied to score 13 consecutive points, but the Commanders ultimately prevailed 42-19.

Titans quarterback Will Levis completed 18 of 37 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Over the past four contests, his statistics include 71 completions and 960 yards on 115 attempts with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating during that span is 101.4.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

At Washington, Levis and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine connected for a pair of touchdown passes: a 27-yard strike in the second quarter and a 17-yarder in the fourth quarter. Westbrook-Ikhine increased his 2024 season total to eight touchdown catches, which placed him in a tie for fourth in the NFL and alone for second in the AFC (13 by Ja’Marr Chase).All of his touchdown grabs have come in the past eight contests. He is the team’s first player with eight receiving touchdowns over an eight-game span since A.J. Brown accomplished the feat from October 13th to November 29th, 2020. Amani Hooker recorded his team-leading fourth interception of the season to match his career high for a single campaign (2020).Hooker joined Kevin Byard (five), Michael Griffin (three), and Chris Hope (two) as the only safeties in the team’s “Titans era” (1999 to present) with multiple four-interception seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is in his third season as the head coach of the Jaguars. He led the Jaguars to a division title in 2022 before the team went 9-8 in 2023.

The Jaguars hosted the division rival Houston Texans last week and fell by a final score of 23-20. The result gave Jacksonville five consecutive losses. Mac Jones finished the game at quarterback for Jacksonville after starter Trevor Lawrence exited with an injury in the first half.

Jones completed a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter before the team’s comeback was thwarted. Lawrence missed the two previous contests due to a left shoulder injury.