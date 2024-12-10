Tennessee Titans Host Cincinnati Bengals as Former Cincinnati Coordinator Brian Callahan Faces Old Team

Tennessee Titans (3-10) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

Sunday, December 15th, 2024 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-10) host their second consecutive game at Nissan Stadium this week, welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) to Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, December 15th, 2024 at noon CT.

Sunday marks the fifth game between the Titans and Bengals in a five-year span, and this is the fourth straight season in which the Bengals have visited Tennessee in either the postseason (2021) or regular season (2022-24). The Titans took last year’s contest on October 1st by a final score of 27-3.

Early in the 2024 offseason, the Titans made Brian Callahan the 20th head coach in franchise history after he spent the previous five campaigns as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. During his tenure in Cincinnati, Callahan served under head coach Zac Taylor, helping the Bengals win a pair of AFC North titles, two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth.

The Titans also added Tyler Boyd in free agency after the wide receiver spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bengals. He ranks fourth in Bengals history in career receptions (513).

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, analyst Daryl Johnston and reporter Laura Okmin.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars last week and lost by a final score of 10-6. After the Titans led 6-0, the Jaguars rallied for 10 points in the fourth quarter, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a Tank Bigsby run with 6 minutes and 46 seconds remaining. Nick Folk provided all of the Titans’ points with field goals of 46 and 39 yards.

Quarterback Will Levis completed 19 of 32 passes for 168 yards. Seven of his completions went to Calvin Ridley, who also led the team with 59 receiving yards.

On defense, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie—also a former Bengal—returned to action after nine weeks on injured reserve, and he responded with his first interception of the season. Linebacker Otis Reese IV, who recorded his fourth career start and his first start of 2024, produced his first career interception.

About the Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor is in his sixth season as the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach. In 2023, the Bengals produced their third consecutive winning season with an 9-8 record following back-to-back AFC North titles in 2021 and 2022.

Going into their game at Dallas on Monday night, December 9th, Taylor’s team led the NFL in passing offense (264.3 yards per game) and was tied for fifth in the NFL in scoring. They averaged 27.9 points per game through 12 contests and scored at least 30 points on six different occasions.

Bengals fifth-year quarterback Joe Burrow entered Week 14 leading the NFL in several passing categories, including yards (3,337) and touchdowns (30). His primary target, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, boasted an NFL-best 1,142 receiving yards and a career-high-tying 13 touchdown grabs.