Clarksville Police Increase DUI Patrols for Booze It and Lose It Campaign this Holiday Season

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for the Booze It and Lose It campaign to increase impaired driving enforcement from December 13th, 2024, to January 1st, 2025.

The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization to reduce impaired-driving crashes nationwide during the holiday season.

The Clarksville Police Department will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement patrols throughout the holiday season, including New Year’s Eve, to ensure the safety of everyone on Clarksville’s roadways. These efforts will involve additional officers actively monitoring for dangerous traffic violations and identifying impaired drivers whose actions could lead to crashes and endanger others.

By increasing visibility and enforcement, the department aims to promote safer driving habits and reduce risks for all road users during this festive time.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Clarksville Police Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.