City of Clarksville to Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling at Heritage Park

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Residents may drop off trees at Heritage Park starting December 26th

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department – Forestry Division, the Clarksville Tree Board, and CDE Lightband will offer Clarksville residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park.

Beginning Thursday, December 26th, residents can drop off their live Christmas trees and wreaths during park hours, from dawn until dusk, through Monday, January 6th, 2025.

To be accepted for drop-off, Christmas trees and wreaths must be:

  • Undecorated
  • Unbagged
  • Metal backings removed
  • Not artificial

The drop-off area will be marked with signage pointing to the designated taped-off area at the parking lot. The trees will be chipped on-site and used as mulch for downtown landscaping and newly planted trees. 

Heritage Park is located at 1241 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information about Clarksville Christmas tree recycling, contact Building & Facilities Maintenance at 931.553.2444.

