AAA Encourages Safe Cycling and Driving Practices for National Bike Month

Nashville, TN – May marks National Bike Month, a time to celebrate the joys of cycling, promote its environmental benefits, and encourage more people to ride on two wheels. AAA – The Auto Club Group is using this as a reminder to emphasize the importance of safety for both cyclists and motorists.

“Whether riding for sport, leisure, recreation, or exercise, it’s important for cyclists and motorists to share the road safely,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Whether you are on two wheels or four, following safety guidelines can save lives and make our roads safer for everyone.”

In 2023, 1,166 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes and an estimated 49,489 bicyclists were injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Many crashes can be avoided if motorists and bike riders follow the rules of the road and look out for each other.

AAA’s Safety Tips for Bicyclists

Wear a Helmet. Helmets, when worn properly, are up to 85 percent effective in protecting the head and brain in the event of a crash.

Follow the Rules of the Road. Obey traffic signals, signs and lane markings. Ride on the right side of the road, never against traffic.

Be Visible. Ride where drivers can see you. Do not ride on the sidewalk. Wear bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and taillights at night.

Make Safe Choices. Do not wear headphones while riding. Keep both hands on the handlebars, except when signaling. Keep both feet on pedals.

Watch for Pedestrians. Pass pedestrians with care by first announcing "on your left" or "passing on your left" or use a bell.

AAA’s Safety Tips for Motorists