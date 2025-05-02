58.8 F
Austin Peay State University Track Opens Music City Challenge with School Record, Multiple Personal Bests

News Staff
Shaye Foster Rewrites Austin Peay State University Steeplechase Record Books at Vanderbilt Meet. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldNashville, TN – Sophomore Shaye Foster broke the Austin Peay State University track and field outdoor record in the 3000-meter steeplechase to highlight the Governors’ opening day of Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, Friday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track.

Foster bested Austin Peay State  University’s previous record by over three seconds with her time of 11:18.19. The previous mark had been held by Kendra Kirksey since the 2013-14 campaign. 

In addition to Foster’s record, Busiwa Ainga also earned a Top 10 finish in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best 24.40-second time. She was followed by another PR in the event, with Taylin Segree racing a 24.45.

Sydney Freeman and Mary Kate French also posted the best times of their collegiate careers in the 1500-meter.

The APSU Track and Field closes their stay at Vanderbilt’s event tomorrow, where Emma Tucker, Marcia Dejesus, and Chloe Peterson will participate in the hammer throw beginning at 9:30am.

