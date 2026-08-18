Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Water Outage for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure over two days beginning on Wednesday, August 19th, 2026, on a section of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for water line maintenance.

The work is scheduled to be done as follows:

Wednesday, August 19th, 12:00am to 5:00am on Thursday, August 20th

2892 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Thursday, August 20th, 11:00pm to 5:00am on Friday, August 21st

The east side of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from Dunlop Lane to North Edgewood Place including the Governor’s Square Mall.

The water main maintenance will be finished and water service restored by 5:00am on Friday, August 21st.