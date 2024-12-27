Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Set for Home Matchup Against UT Southern

Austin Peay (4-5 | 0-0 ASUN( vs. UT Southern (4-4 | 2-2 SSAC)

Saturday, December 28th, 2024 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home after a five road game stretch for their nonconference schedule finale in a Saturday 4:00pm game against UT Southern on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (4-6) enters Saturday’s contest after a commanding 59-46 victory at High Point. La’Nya Foster paced the APSU Govs with 24 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, and four blocks. The win also included a four-for-four performance from beyond the arc from Nariyah Simmons.

UT Southern (4-4, 3-2 SSAC) most recently defeated Life University, 88-63, in Marietta, Georgia. Ashley Dickey led the Firehawks with 30 points and seven rebounds.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams, with Austin Peay State University leading 3-1. The last game played was a 75-31 Governor win on December 21st, 2021, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, Ethan Schmidt)

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster is first in the ASUN with 19 blocks and second with 1.90 blocks per game. Her 2.10 steals per game rank second and her 7.2 rebounds rank fourth.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 52.9 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 12.4 points per game and 52.9 field-goal percentage lead Austin Peay State University.

Foster leads APSU with 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 2.1 steals, and 2.3 assists per game.

Briana Rivera ranks first on the team with 11 three-pointers and an average of 1.2 per game.

Brittany Young is in her fourth season with the Governors.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the APSU Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

About the UT Southern Firehawks

Head Coach: Ross James is in his first season at the helm of UT Southern women’s basketball and is 4-4. He is 54-42 in his five-year head coaching career.

2024-25 Record: 4-4, 3-2 SSAC

2023-24 Record: 7-19, 4-14 SSAC

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball begin Atlantic Sun Conference play with a January 2nd 6:00pm game against Eastern Kentucky at F&M Bank Arena.