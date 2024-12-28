53.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 28, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureFunny4Fund$ Brings Laughter to Support Recover Our Sons Mentoring Program
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Funny4Fund$ Brings Laughter to Support Recover Our Sons Mentoring Program

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Deanay Cox, Krista Kiepke and Sheena Dixon
Deanay Cox, Krista Kiepke and Sheena Dixon

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Funny4Fund$ Tennessee brought comedians Sean Hughes, Dan Whitehurst, and Moody Molavi to The Fallen Brewery recently, where they performed to raise money for Recover our Sons, a local mentoring program.

John Jones, Sr. says Recover our Sons is a non-profit that mentors young men between the ages of 7 and 18. “We meet from 8:00am to 12:00pm on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month,” Jones said. “We meet twice a month to complete a three-month module.

“We have a website – Recover our sons, or you can go to our Facebook page. It’s mainly a mentoring program. We take young men out of their every-day normal routine. We show them different things, introduce them to different people, and teach classes on h-vac, culinary, agriculture, and anything we can do to let them see the opportunities that are out there.

“One of our mentors has a welding business now. He’s in trade school because of our program. We’re letting young men know there are other opportunities besides playing sports and rapping. A lot of our mentors grew up without fathers. We’re trying to step in for those who need a father figure in their life, but we also have fathers bringing their sons to us so that we can build on what they are doing.”

Funny4Fund$’ Chris Monhollen posted after the show that the event raised $13,100 to help fund and expand the program.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Set for Home Matchup Against UT Southern
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information