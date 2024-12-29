APSU Men’s Basketball Ties Three-Point Record in Electrifying 93-46 Victory Over Brescia

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team tied the program record with 17 three-pointers and LJ Thomas recorded the third triple-double in program history to lead the Governors to a 93-46 win against Brescia in the nonconference finale, Sunday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Thomas – who recorded Austin Peay State University’s first triple-double since Chris Horton in November 2014 and first in points, rebounds, and assists since Trenton Hassell in February 2001 – was one of five Governors to score in double figures with 11 points. The group was led by Tate McCubbin’s career-high 20 points and followed by Anton Brookshire’s season-best 15 points, Isaac Haney’s 14 points, and Quan Lax’s season-high of 12 points.

Austin Peay State University’s five in double figures is the second time it has accomplished the feat this season and the first since the season opener against Union, November 4th.

In addition to his career’s first 20-point night, the freshman McCubbin also hauled in a season-high eight rebounds, including four boards off the offensive glass.

Haney began the day’s three-point barrage with his first of four triples for the game’s first points. After four lead changes in the opening 6:33, Haney’s second triple gave Austin Peay (5-8) a two-point advantage until a Brescia (2-7) layup tied the game midway through the opening period.

Sai Witt scored APSU’s next points from the charity stripe and sparked a season-long, 17-0, five-and-a-half minute scoring run in which the Govs went 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range while forcing 10-straight Bearcats’ misses. Lax scored eight points during the extended scoring run on a pair of three-pointers, while Haney also knocked down a pair of triples.

Leading 28-11 following the run, three of APSU’s final four baskets to end the half came from beyond the perimeter, with Brookshire making a pair, and McCubbin making one in addition to inside-the-arch jumper.

With time expiring, Thomas fell on a loose ball and dished it to Brookshire standing on the right wing, who knocked down his second three-pointer of the half at the buzzer.

The Govs led 39-21 at the break after making eight of their 25 attempts from long range. Haney led APSU in scoring through 20 minutes with 11 points in nine minutes.

Just as he did to open the first half, Haney opened the second half with a three-pointer to give the Govs a then, game-best 21-point lead, and back-to-back triples by Brookshire five minutes in extended the APSU advantage to 52-25.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Thomas paired with McCubbin to score 14-straight Governors’ points, as they extended the hometown lead to 42 points with 4:24 to play.

The Govs’ 15th three-pointer came on McCubbin’s fourth triple of the night, while its 16th came from Me’Kell Burries off a Thomas assist, securing his triple-double. Terrell Gaines then hit the record-tying triple with 1:07 remaining for APSU’s final points of the evening.

The Difference

Three-point shooting and LJ Thomas… need we say more? Austin Peay State University’s 17 three-pointers matches the program record the team set in the 2023-24 season opener against Life (11/6/23). Eight of Thomas’ 10 assists of the night resulted in triples, with him accounting for 39 total points.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University tied the single-game three-point record with 17 triples against the Bearcats. That mark is tied with 17 triples against Life in last year’s season opener (11/6/23).

The Governors broke the single-game attempted threes record with 46, surpassing the previous record of 41, set against Life last season.

LJ Thomas recorded the third triple-double in program history with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

It is Austin Peay State University’s first triple-double since Chris Horton had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks against Berea, November 16th, 2004.

LJ Thomas’ triple-double is the program’s second in points, rebounds, and assists and first since Trenton Hassell had 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists against UT Martin on February 22nd, 2001.

LJ Thomas’ 10 assists are the most by a Governor since Dezi Jones had 11 assists against Stetson in the 2024 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship game (3/10/24).

LJ Thomas’ 10 rebounds are a career-high, surpassing his eight rebounds against Butler (11/8/24) and are tied for the second-most by a Governor this season.

Tate McCubbin’s 20 points are a career-high and tied for the seventh-most points by a Gov in a single game this season.

Tate McCubbin’s four three-pointers, four offensive rebounds, and eight total rebounds are tied for the freshman’s best mark of his young career.

Austin Peay State University’s 47 bench points are tied for its most since scoring 48 points off the bench against Kentucky Christian (12/6/22).

APSU’s 43 points off turnovers are the most in program history.

The Governors’ 20 offensive rebounds are their most since hauling in 23 offensive boards against Kentucky Christian during the 2022-23 season.

Austin Peay State University’s 22 second-chance points are its most since scoring 25 second-chance points against Midway last season (12/5/23).

The Governors’ 20 fastbreak points are the second-most this season, trailing only 24 fastbreak points against Union in the season opener (11/4/24).

Austin Peay State University’s 47-point win is its largest margin of victory since defeating Midway by 54 points last season.

The Governors won their nonconference finale for the first time since the 2015-16 season when it beat Westminster (Mo.), 112-61 in the Winfield Dunn Center.

APSU improved to 5-8 on the season and 3-1 in Clarksville.

The Governors’ improved to 17-4 all-time in F&M Bank Arena.



APSU improved to 14-0 all-time against current teams in the River States Conference.



Austin Peay State University now is 5-1 when leading at the half this season.



APSU improved to 8-1 when scoring at least 90 points under head coach Corey Gipson.



Austin Peay State University’s 46 points allowed are its lowest of the season and the lowest since holding Midway to 44 points last season.



Akili Evans’ +40 plus-minus is the most by a Governor this season.

With the 13-game nonconference slate behind it, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team turns its attention to Atlantic Sun Conference play and its second trip to the Sunshine State. The Governors begin league play with a Thursday 1:00pm CT game against North Florida at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.