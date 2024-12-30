57.1 F
Roxy Regional Theatre bring back Emotional, Outrageous “The Vagina Monologues”

By News Staff
(Clockwise from top left) Chan Murrell, Jennifer Workman, Kimberly Wiggins, Rebecca Diaz, Angie Morales-Link, Kate Gauf, Rashidah Leverett and Regina Maloney star in Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues at the Roxy Regional Theatre, January 10th - January 19th.

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Eve Ensler’s wildly popular series of monologues about women and performed by women is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre for the 22nd year.  The Vagina Monologues runs January 10th through January 19th, 2025 on the theatre’s mainstage.

“Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry,” this Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, featuring Chan Murrell and Jennifer Workman alongside Kimberly Wiggins (January 10th), Rebecca Diaz (January 11th), Angie Morales-Link (January 12th), Kate Gauf (January 17th), Rashidah Leverett (January 18th) and Regina Maloney (January 19th).

This year’s readings of the monologues, based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women, is co-directed by Emily Ruck and Ashley Birnbaum.

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com

Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.  

Performances run January 10th through January 19th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, January 10th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).  Seating for this production is general admission.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run.  All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.  Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Friday performances during the run.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 
 
For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.
