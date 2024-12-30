Tennessee State Parks Offer Free Hikes to Start 2025 on the Right Foot

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks will hold First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, with most of the 59 state parks hosting the events as part of the parks’ year-long Signature Hikes series.

The free guided hikes, led by park rangers, are available for all ages and abilities. The First Day Hikes vary from easy walks to strenuous excursions, and they can be a great way to meet New Year’s resolutions to be more active. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

Details about the First Day Hikes, listed by park, can be found at the Tennessee State Parks website.

Among the many hikes are:

A one-mile trek at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park that features the park’s historical significance and views of the Valley of Three Forks on the Wolf River

A sometimes strenuous three-mile hike on the Greeter Trail to the Big Creek Overlook at Savage Gulf State Park

A hike featuring the park’s history, indigenous plants and animals, and the unique geography of the area at T.O. Fuller State Park

A three-mile journey of easy to moderate difficulty, with information about birds, wildlife, plants, and trees at the Seven Islands State Birding Park

A hike along the Moonshiner’s Run Trail at Roan Mountain State Park

And an invigorating hike through the backcountry of Standing Stone State Park.

Port Royal State Historic Site

First Day Hike: From Commerce to Collapse

January 1st

10:00am – 11:00am



Meet at: Visitor Center 1859 brick Masonic Lodge and General Store



Price: $10.00 Attendee + Donation

$20.00 Attendee + Donation

$10.00 Donation Only (Not Attneding)

$20.00 Donation Only (Not Attending)

$0.00 Attendee

This short hike takes visitors on a journey through Port Royal and its history. Rangers will share the town’s role in events that impacted the state and nation.

Port Royal, once a thriving river port for Tennessee’s tobacco trade, was center stage to multiple events that shaped not only Tennessee’s future, but also the nation’s. From Tennessee’s settlement and early western migration to Cherokee Removal and the Black Patch Tobacco War, the town and people of Port Royal witnessed the highs and lows of the development of the United States we know today.



The hike will take approximately 1 hour and will include up to a mile of walking over both even and uneven terrain. The hike will start at 10:00am and leave from the 1859 brick Masonic Lodge and General Store inside the park. Restrooms and water are available in the parking lot.



Montgomery Bell State Park

First Day Hike

January 1st

11:30am – 1:00pm Meet at: Church Hollow Shelter

Price: $0.00 Attendee

$10.00 Attendee + Donation

$20.00 Attendee + Donation

$10.00 Donation (Not Attending)

$20.00 Donation (Not Attending)

Come join Ranger Sara on our annual First Day Hike. This will be a beginner ~2 mile hike up to the Lake Woodhaven Spillway. Along the way we will talk about the flora and fauna that call Montgomery Bell home.

Paris Landing State Park

First Day Hike!

January 1st

10:00am – 1:00pm

Meet at: Camp Hazlewood – 1145 Girl Scout Camp Road



Price: $0.00 Free Event

$10.00 Attendee + Donation

$20.00 Attendee + Donation

$10.00 Donation ( Not Attending)

$20.00 Donation ( Not Attending)

Start the new year with a hike at our newest trail system! We will hike Camp Hazlewood’s trails for a total of about 3 miles. This trail system winds through oak and pine forests along small streams and across small wooden bridges. This trail is easy to moderate and goes up and down slopes for a total elevation gain of about 400 feet. Please wear appropriate hiking shoes and bring water. Dress for the weather.

Hikers are encouraged to wear closed-toed walking shoes and layered clothing. It’s a good idea to bring water and snacks.

Hikers should also consider making overnight stays at parks with lodges, campsites, and cabins. While everyone is encouraged to participate in the First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year.

The state parks’ Signature Hikes are held each year and include First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes, National Trails Day Hikes in June, and After-Thanksgiving Hikes.