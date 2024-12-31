Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for December 31st, 2024

56.4 F
Chuckie can be found at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
Clarksville Pets of the WeekClarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. This is a very critical and time-sensitive situation. 

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added 

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Here are a few of the pets as of December 31st, 2024.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Roma
Roma is a 6 month old Pit bull terrier mix puppy. She is current on all puppy shots and will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever home. Please remember puppies are easily a 12 -15 year commitment and they are still babies with sharp teeth. They need mental challenges daily, appropriate chew toys  and lots of exercise. Come meet this sweetheart and you will be hooked.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Chuckie
Chuckie is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and is good with other dogs. He will need more leash training but switching to a harness will help with any pulling. He loved going for a walk.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Jerico
Jerico is a young adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He is a sweet boy, has a lot of energy and seems to listen better to women than men right now. Jerico will need an adopter who will continue his training and take the time to see his exercise needs are met daily. He will make a great jogging buddy!

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Jangle
Jangle is an adult female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted and litter trained. She will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever home. Come on down and see her in the Cat room. She is waiting to meet you!

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Ripley
Ripley is a young female domestic shorthair with a lovely coat. She is  fully vetted, litter trained, will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She will make someone a wonderful companion.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control - Buttercup
Buttercup is a young female domestic medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat room! She will be a welcome addition to your family.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

hank you.

