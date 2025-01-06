Clarksville-Montgomery County Celebrates Veterans Day with Largest Parade of the Year

Clarksville, TN – Veterans Day in Clarksville-Montgomery County is filled with events, all of which are very well attended, as this community is home to more than 30,000 Veteran families, thanks in part to our proximity to Fort Campbell, KY.

Clarksville-Montgomery County’s Veterans Day Parade may now be the city’s largest parade of the year, thanks to the numerous Veterans organizations, large local JROTC programs, and a community that is filled with businesses and individuals that have close ties to our Veterans, active duty military, and their families.

In Clarksville, popular Veterans Day activities include the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Veterans Day Breakfast at APSU, the Veterans Day Ceremony held each year on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse, and lastly, a parade that includes way more than 100 entries.

MG Brett G. Sylvia, Commanding General, 101st Airborne (Air Assault) BA Fort Campbell, was the keynote speaker at this year’s Chamber breakfast. Dr. Andrew Kester, 1st Sergeant (Ret.) spoke on the courthouse steps, then was joined by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden for the laying of a wreath at the Blue Star Memorial marker. Thousands came out for this year’s parade, which featured many American heroes, both in the parade and lining the route.

