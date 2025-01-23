Hopkinsville Community College’s The Round Table Literary Journal Now Accepting 2025 Submissions

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s literary journal, The Round Table, will be accepting submissions of original, unpublished fiction, nonfiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and artwork for its 2025 edition now through February 1st. – Hopkinsville Community College’s literary journal,, will be accepting submissions of original, unpublished fiction, nonfiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and artwork for its 2025 edition now through February 1st.

Selected contributors to the journal will read from their work at the annual Round Table Readings and Literary Awards Ceremony to be held April 24th, 2025 in HCC’s Round Table Literary Park. During the event, The Round Table journal will be unveiled, along with the announcement of the 2025 Round Table Literary Awards.

The Round Table Literary Journal, named after Hopkinsville Community College’s Round Table Literary Park, is founded by retired HCC instructor Frances G. Thomas, who along with a group of HCC honor students, first published The Round Table in 1966.

The Round Table at: hp-roundtable@kctcs.edu . Submissions are open to HCC students, faculty, staff, and their families, as well as community members and K-12 students in our service region. Please email your original writing or artwork toat:

For additional information, contact The Round Table Editor Caitlin Chester at 270.707.3965.

