APSU Men’s Basketball Suffers Overtime Heartbreaker at North Alabama, 88-84

Florence, AL – Senior guard Isaac Haney scored a season-high 28 points and graduate forward Sai Witt logged a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, but neither was enough as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team fell to North Alabama in overtime 88-84, Saturday, at Flowers Hall.

After trailing by five early in the opening period, a Haney layup was followed by a Witt three-point play to tie the game at nine with 16:30 to play in the half. A UNA jumper on its next offensive possession regained the Lions the advantage before a Haney three-pointer gave the Govs their first lead of the game at 12-11.

The Lions responded with an 11-0 run to take a 10-point lead, but a Haney layup broke the streak and sparked a five-minute, 15-4 run to put the APSU Govs back in front by a point at the under-eight media break.

An 11-2 UNA run gave the Lions an eight-point lead, as the two teams traded the final four baskets of the period, with the Lions leading 40-33 through 20 minutes of play.

After holding the Lions to just 2-for-11 to start the second half, the Govs jumped out to a 46-45 lead six minutes in, and Tate McCubbin scored APSU’s next eight points to even the game at 51 three minutes later.

After the Lions took a double-digit advantage with just 5:28 to play, Isaac Haney did what he does best against North Alabama and took over.

Haney scored the game’s next seven points and APSU’s next 11 to bring the Govs back within five with 2:07 to play. Then, his fellow Preseason All-ASUN counterpart, Witt, scored the Govs’ next five, including three points from the charity stripe to give APSU a 74-72 advantage with under a minute remaining.

After a missed three-pointer by Anton Brookshire with 15 seconds to play, UNA’s Taye Fields corralled the rebound and passed it to Jacari Lane for the game-tying layup. A Haney shot under the basket at the buzzer was blocked by the Lions, sending the game into an extra period.

North Alabama led 82-77 three-and-a-half minutes into the five-minute period before a 2-for-2 trip to the line, and layup by Haney made it a one-score game with 51 seconds remaining. The Govs’ final points of the game came on a Haney three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining, but the Lions made both of their attempts at the line to secure the six-point victory

The Difference

Rebounding. North Alabama out-rebounded Austin Peay State University 57-36, including 23-8 on the offensive glass. The 23 UNA offensive rebounds translated into 26 second-chance points.

Box Score Bullets

Despite the loss, Austin Peay State University still leads the all-time series against North Alabama 24-9 and is 9-7 against the Lions on their home court.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak against the Lions.

APSU fell to 5-1 in overtime games under head coach Corey Gipson.

Isaac Haney’s 28 points are a season-high, and he scored the most in a game since dropping a career-high at North Alabama last season (2/17/24).

Sai Witt recorded his second double-double of the season – also his second 20-10 double-double – and first since a 25-10 performance against Southern Illinois.



Austin Peay State University’s starting five of Tate McCubbin, Tekao Carpenter, LJ Thomas, Anton Brookshire, and Quan Lax started for the sixth-straight game. The group fell to 2-4.

