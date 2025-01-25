Marsha Blackburn Introduces Bills to Increase Music Tourism, Combat Bots in the Online Ticket Marketplace, and Support Independent Music Creators

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) reintroduced the American Music Tourism Act, Mitigating Automated Internet Networks for (MAIN) Event Ticketing Act, and Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act to support artists, creators, and their fans. Read more about these bills below.

“The Volunteer State is home to so many iconic musical landmarks – from Graceland in Memphis to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge,” said Senator Blackburn. “These three bills will promote music tourism across the state of Tennessee, better protect consumers and artists from scammers, and provide tax deductions to support independent music creators.”

American Music Tourism Act

The United States, which boasts one of world’s largest music industries that generates over $43 billion in revenue each year, is one of the main beneficiaries of this international interest in music tourism.

The Commerce Department’s Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism is uniquely positioned to identify and promote sites of musical significance.

The American Music Tourism Act would leverage this existing framework within the Department of Commerce to highlight and promote music tourism in the United States.

Specifically, this bill would require:

The Assistant Secretary to implement a plan to support and increase music tourism for both domestic and international visitors; and



A report to Congress on the successes and vulnerabilities of the Assistant Secretary’s goals to increase travel and tourism.



This legislation is co-sponsored by Senator Hickenlooper (D-Colo.). It was introduced in the House by Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) and Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.).

This legislation is endorsed by the Recording Academy, Recording Industry Association of America, Nashville Songwriters Association International, American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, National Music Publishers Association, Society of Composers and Lyricists, Live Nation Entertainment, National Independent Venue Association, Broadcast Music Inc., American Alliance of Museums, Airbnb, Overton Park Shell, Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, Tennessee Entertainment Commission, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Memphis Tourism, Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum, and Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

Click here for bill text.

Main Event Ticketing Act

In 2016, U.S. President Barack Obama signed Senator Blackburn’s legislation, the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, into law. This act prohibits ticket scalpers from using software to purchase large numbers of tickets.

The MAIN Event Ticketing Act would build upon the BOTS Act by:

Creating reporting requirements whereby online ticket sellers have to report successful bot attacks to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC);



Creating a complaint database so consumers can also share their experiences with the FTC, which in turn is required to share the information with state attorneys general;



Enacting data security requirements for online ticket sellers and requires the sharing of information between the FTC and law enforcement; and



Requiring a report to Congress on BOTS enforcement.



This legislation is co-sponsored by Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.).

This legislation is endorsed by the Recording Academy, Recording Industry Association of America, Overton Park Shell, Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, Tennessee Entertainment Commission, Live Nation Entertainment, National Independent Venue Association, and Memphis Tourism.

Click here for bill text.

HITS Act

The federal tax code currently allows film, television, and theater productions to fully deduct production expenses in the year they are incurred. However, music production expenses do not qualify for the same treatment under current law.

The HITS Act would help level the playing field for many small, independent creators and labels.

This legislation would allow independent music creators – including musicians, technicians, songwriters, and producers – to deduct 100 percent of recording production expenses in the year they are incurred, rather than in later years.

This legislation is co-sponsored by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

This legislation is endorsed by the Recording Academy, American Association of Independent Music, Recording Industry Association of America, Overton Park Shell, Tennessee Entertainment Commission, American Society of Composers, Nashville Songwriters Association International, Society of Composers and Lyricists, National Independent Venue Association, Broadcast Music Inc., National Music Publishers Association, and Global Music Rights.

Click here for bill text.