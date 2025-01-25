Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Battles hard but Falls Short to Central Arkansas in Tight Contest

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 51-50 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Central Arkansas on Saturday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Central Arkansas (12-6, 7-1 ASUN) took control of the game quickly, going up 8-2 with six and a half minutes left in the first. The two teams went back and forth, but Austin Peay (10-9, 5-3 ASUN) tied the game at 13 with a three-pointer from Sa’Mya Wyatt and a layup by Anovia Sheals at 1:45 left in the frame. Destine Duckworth’s three-pointer with 45 seconds remaining gave the Sugar Bears the 16-13 lead after the first quarter.

A 7-2 run by the Sugar Bears allowed them to extend their lead to eight at 23-15 with five and a half minutes on the clock. A layup by Nisea Burrell and a jumper by Wyatt cut the Govs’ deficit to three at 25-22 heading into the break.

The Governors and the Sugar Bears went back and forth in the third frame, seeing three ties. A 7-0 run allowed them to take the 32-31 lead, their first lead since the beginning of the game. The two teams continued to battle back-and-forth as a UCA free throw and layup gave them a three-shot lead at 40-37, but a jumper by Jordan Boddie with 27 seconds remaining ended the quarter with the Govs trailing by one at 40-39.

The fourth quarter also saw three ties despite the Sugar Bears leading by five at 48-43 with four and a half minutes remaining. Two shots by Jordan Boddie and a free throw by Sheals tied the game at 48 with 2:32 left in regulation.

A jumper by Bree Stephens, followed by a free throw from Jade Upshaw, gave UCA a three-shot lead with a minute remaining. A layup by Sheals with seven seconds left cut the APSU Govs’ deficit to one but would be the game’s final shot, allowing UCA to take victory by one.

The Difference

Rebounding. The Sugar Bears grabbed 40 boards compared to the Governors’ 28.

Inside The Box Score

La’Nya Foster led Austin Peay State University with 14 points.

APSU’s Sa’Mya Wyatt had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Boddie put up 10 points and three steals, a career-high.

The Governors outscored the Sugar Bears 24-10 off the bench.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to DeLand Florida next to take on Stetson Thursday, January 30th. The game begins at 10:00am.