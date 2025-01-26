Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to Belmont in Hard-Fought Matches

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Belmont on Saturday at the Ensworth Tennis Center.

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Esteban Ortiz and Sabi Roi, 6-2. Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada fell to Esunge Ndumbe and Charlie Robin, 5-3; Lucas Ranciaro and Tom Bolton fell to Diego Castro and Eli Mizerski, 6-0.

Minami, Bolton, and van Galen fell in straight sets in singles. Schaub, Tortajada, and Ranciaro took their matches to three sets but ultimately fell to the Bruins.

Results

Doubles

Singles

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Oakland City and Brescia on February 8th in Evansville, IN.