Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to Belmont in Hard-Fought Matches

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Belmont on Saturday at the Ensworth Tennis Center.
Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Esteban Ortiz and Sabi Roi, 6-2. Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada fell to Esunge Ndumbe and Charlie Robin, 5-3; Lucas Ranciaro and Tom Bolton fell to Diego Castro and Eli Mizerski, 6-0.
Minami, Bolton, and van Galen fell in straight sets in singles. Schaub, Tortajada, and Ranciaro took their matches to three sets but ultimately fell to the Bruins.
Results
Doubles
- Esteban Ortiz/Sabi Roi def. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub, 6-2
- Esunge Ndumbe/Charlie Robin def. Bodi van Galen/Javier Tortajada, 5-3
- Diego Castro/Eli Mizerski def. Lucas Ranciaro/Tom Bolton, 6-0
Singles
- Esunge Ndumbe def. Sota Minami, 6-3, 6-2
- Sabi Roi def. Tom Bolton, 6-2, 6-1
- Charlie Robin def. Aeneas Schaub, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5
- Diego Castro def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6
- Niklas von Hellens def. Bodi van Galen, 6-1, 6-1
- Morgan Woodson def. Lucas Ranciaro, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Oakland City and Brescia on February 8th in Evansville, IN.